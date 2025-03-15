Hubert Davis Stands By UNC Basketball Forward's Side
Friday night's 74-71 ACC Tournament semifinal loss to archrival Duke (30-3) in Charlotte's Spectrum Center could be the final UNC basketball outing for fifth-year collegian Jae'Lyn Withers. The Tar Heels (22-13), now 1-12 in Quad 1 games after suffering a 3-0 season sweep at the hands of the top-ranked Blue Devils, are at the center of the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into Selection Sunday.
ALSO READ: UNC Battle Versus Duke Gets Chippy in First Half
Hopefully for Withers, though, the Charlotte native's last play as a Tar Heel wasn't the lane violation that erased what would've been teammate Ven-Allen Lubin's game-tying make at the foul line with four ticks left on the clock after UNC had climbed back from a 45-24 halftime deficit against Duke.
Either way, there's no doubt the 24-year-old Withers, a second-year UNC basketball player following three seasons at Louisville, will forever remember fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis' gesture in the bowels of the Spectrum Center while many folks on social media were unfairly putting all the blame on the 6-foot-8 forward.
"I guess you could just say I kind of mistimed the shot," Withers noted to reporters about his costly lane violation as Davis, in a rare move for any coach, stood next to the late-season stock-riser throughout his media availability. "I was just trying to make sure I crashed hard to secure a rebound in case [Lubin] did miss.
"And the emotions that followed were just the sense of, I'd say, mostly disbelief, initially. But following that, of course, I was upset the game was over."
After totaling 30 points and 18 rebounds between UNC basketball victories over Notre Dame and Wake Forest in Charlotte this week, Jae'Lyn Withers finished with only two points and three boards in 20 minutes as a starter versus the Blue Devils.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.