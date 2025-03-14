UNC Basketball Game Versus Duke Gets Chippy in First Half
The first eight minutes on the clock in the UNC basketball team's ACC Tournament semifinal battle against the archrival Duke Blue Devils on Friday night took about 30 minutes to complete.
ALSO READ: Top UNC Pledge Advertises Three-Piece Attraction 'Coming Soon'
No. 5 seed UNC and No. 1 seed Duke combined for seven fouls in that stretch. And a technical foul against Tar Heel forward Jalen Washington — a swipe across the face of Blue Devil big man Patrick Ngongba II with 13 minutes to play in the first half — required an extended review to finally assess.
Moments later, while trying to clear out space for himself at the top of the key, Ngongba whipped his elbows around and appeared to make contact with Washington's nose. But there was no whistle from the officials.
Duke, playing without its ACC Player of the Year in freshman phenom Cooper Flagg (ankle), capitalized on the gifts from the refs. The Blue Devils enjoyed a 17-8 run to take a 27-17 advantage at the under-8 timeout after leading by only one at 10-9 when the guys in stripes called the technical on Washington.
With a minute left in the first half, Duke led Hubert Davis' on-the-bubble UNC basketball squad, 42-24. No Tar Heels reached double-digit points before the break.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.