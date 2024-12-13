Hubert Davis Watches UNC Basketball Signee Isaiah Denis Sizzle
Entering Thursday night's home game against the Providence Day School (N.C.) Chargers, the Davidson Day School (N.C.) Patriots and their future UNC basketball guard, Isaiah Denis, had suffered three straight losses and fallen to 8-7 this season.
Perhaps Denis' future head coach, fourth-year UNC basketball leader Hubert Davis, was a good luck charm.
Two days before the unranked Tar Heels (5-4, 1-0 ACC) host La Salle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW Network), Davis was on hand to check in on Denis. And as SLAM HS Hoops noted in the posted highlights below, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star, No. 62 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, responded by delivering 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists to power the Patriots to a 65-51 victory over the Chargers:
"Isaiah is an athletic wing that can score on all three levels and will immediately give us the versatility needed out there on the floor," Hubert Davis said after receiving Isaiah Denis' inked financial agreement during the early signing period back in November. "He's a great student, and it means something to him to play in his home state."
Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, boasting a No. 48 composite ranking, are the only UNC basketball prizes in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.