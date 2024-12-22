All Tar Heels

Ian Jackson Enters Splash Zone in UNC Basketball Locker Room

The surging UNC basketball star looks determined to save the Tar Heels.

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / John Jones-Imagn Images
UNC basketball freshman guard Ian Jackson received a well-deserved water-bottle shower from his teammates in their locker room on Saturday.

With his team-high 24 points in New York City's Madison Square Garden, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Bronx native prevented the No. 18-ranked UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) from building an insurmountable lead in their CBS Sports Classic clash. Ultimately, his hope-building buckets ensured the unranked Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) avoided what would've been their fifth loss to a ranked opponent in as many attempts this season.

The Heels prevailed, 76-74, after their defense held UCLA to zero field goals across the final 3:42 of action.

Now, just imagine what UNC's record could've been at this juncture had fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis made Ian Jackson a season-long starter.

As it is, the former five-star prep, arguably the most dangerous weapon on the roster, goes down as the star of the squad's signature show in a reserve role, albeit with 33 minutes, second most on the team.

Against the Bruins, who enjoyed a 59-43 advantage with 12:50 to play in the game, the 19-year-old Jackson shot 8-for-13 from the field, 3-for-7 beyond the arc, and 5-for-8 at the charity stripe. He added four rebounds. And his 24 points marked the most by any UNC basketball rookie since Cole Anthony dropped 25 in a win over archrival Duke in February 2021.

Ian Jackson and the Tar Heels now enter their holiday break before hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7, 0-0 AAC) on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

