UNC Basketball Alum Cam Johnson Posts Double-Double in Style
Former UNC basketball star forward and 2019 lottery pick Cam Johnson recorded his first double-double of the season on Thursday night. And it coincided with his third 30-plus scoring outing for the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Prospect Shines in Front of Tar Heel Assistant
Powering Brooklyn's 101-94 road win over the Toronto Raptors, Johnson poured in 33 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds while shooting 9-for-15 from the field, 4-for-10 from three, and 11-for-12 at the foul line. The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native added six assists, two blocks, and only two turnovers across his team-high 34 minutes as a starter.
As for the franchise's other UNC basketball product, fourth-year Brooklyn backup center and former late first-rounder Day'Ron Sharpe finished with five points, nine rebounds, and one block in 10 minutes off the bench against the Raptors.
Cam Johnson's career-high scoring average is now up to 19.2 points in his third campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. Plus, the Tar Heels' 2018-19 All-ACC First Team selection is producing 4.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 43.1 percent beyond the arc, and 87.4 percent at the charity stripe as a sixth-year pro.
The Nets (11-16), checking in at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings, now return to Brooklyn and gear up to host the Utah Jazz (6-20) at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more updates on NBA Tar Heels and other UNC basketball news.