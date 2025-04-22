All Tar Heels

Incoming UNC Basketball Rookies Among Top 60 in Final Rankings

All three 2025 UNC basketball recruiting signees have a shot to be difference makers for the Tar Heels.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Barring a sudden late move on the 2025 recruiting trail, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts will welcome a three-deep collection of freshmen to Chapel Hill this summer. And at least in the eyes of ESPN, which recently released its final rankings for the cycle, all three incoming Tar Heels are among the top 60 prospects in the country.

ALSO READ: Another UNC Starter Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Deadline

Of course, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star power forward Caleb Wilson headlines the UNC basketball haul. He checks in at No. 5 on ESPN, one notch above where he stands on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star combo guard Derek Dixon finished No. 54 among his peers on ESPN. That's eight spots below his composite ranking at the moment.

As for the Tar Heels' lowest-ranked rookie newcomer and lone in-state addition via the recruiting route, Davidson Day School four-star combo guard Isaiah Denis will arrive at No. 59, per ESPN, and he currently appears at No. 62 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Dixon and Denis put their UNC basketball pledges in ink during the early signing period in November. Wilson officially joined them as a signed-on Tar Heel this month after announcing his commitment back in late January.

Collectively, as things stand, they form the nation's No. 8-ranked class, according to 247Sports.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball