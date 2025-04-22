Incoming UNC Basketball Rookies Among Top 60 in Final Rankings
Barring a sudden late move on the 2025 recruiting trail, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts will welcome a three-deep collection of freshmen to Chapel Hill this summer. And at least in the eyes of ESPN, which recently released its final rankings for the cycle, all three incoming Tar Heels are among the top 60 prospects in the country.
Of course, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star power forward Caleb Wilson headlines the UNC basketball haul. He checks in at No. 5 on ESPN, one notch above where he stands on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star combo guard Derek Dixon finished No. 54 among his peers on ESPN. That's eight spots below his composite ranking at the moment.
As for the Tar Heels' lowest-ranked rookie newcomer and lone in-state addition via the recruiting route, Davidson Day School four-star combo guard Isaiah Denis will arrive at No. 59, per ESPN, and he currently appears at No. 62 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Dixon and Denis put their UNC basketball pledges in ink during the early signing period in November. Wilson officially joined them as a signed-on Tar Heel this month after announcing his commitment back in late January.
Collectively, as things stand, they form the nation's No. 8-ranked class, according to 247Sports.
