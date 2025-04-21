Another UNC Basketball Starter Enters Portal Ahead of Deadline
Late Monday morning, less than 40 hours ahead of the deadline to enter the transfer portal, UNC basketball forward Ven-Allen Lubin announced his decision to do precisely that.
ALSO READ: Outbound UNC Transfer Reportedly Ready to Announce Winner
However, despite his planned portal entry, Lubin has left the door wide open to the possibility of returning to Chapel Hill for his senior campaign, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Florida native added his name to the 2024-25 UNC basketball roster after transferring from Vanderbilt around this time last year following his freshman season at Notre Dame.
After seeing a limited role in the early going as a Tar Heel under fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis, Ven-Allen Lubin emerged as a full-time starter and consistent post force down the stretch. He ended up averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks across 19.6 minutes per outing as a one-year UNC basketball player, shooting 68.4 percent from the field and 71.1 percent at the line.
Lubin becomes the fifth Tar Heel to enter the transfer portal this cycle. The others are Elliot Cadeau, Jalen Washington, Ian Jackson, and Cade Tyson.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.