UNC Basketball: Clips of Ian Jackson's 1-On-1 Versus Slam Dunk Champ
On Saturday, Overtime Elite released some footage, courtesy of NBA skills coach Chris Brinkley, of electrifying UNC basketball newcomer Ian Jackson working out alongside reigning back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung.
In the 1-on-1 highlights below, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Jackson, who attended Our Saviour Lutheran School (N.Y.) as a senior while competing for Jelly Fam in Overtime Elite action, exhibits his smooth pull-up from midrange and a confident pivot-and-spin finger roll, albeit with some shuffling of his feet.
Plus, he keeps up defensively, coming up with a block on a step-back 3-point attempt by McClung:
In the words of Overtime Elite, it was a "leveling up" by Ian Jackson with high-scoring G League star Mac McClung, a former three-year college guard (two years at Georgetown, one at Texas Tech) who has played in only four NBA games but has long been a viral sensation for his off-the-charts leaping ability and creative dunking prowess.
Jackson, a five-star McDonald's All-American ranking No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and set to wear No. 11 as a potential one-and-done collegian, arrived in Chapel Hill on Wednesday alongside the other two members of the Tar Heels' recruiting haul in five-star forward Drake Powell, who is also a McDonald's All-American, and four-star center James Brown.
They're now in the process of building bonds with their UNC basketball teammates.
Hubert Davis and his staff have compiled an 11-deep roster that includes a couple of other Tar Heel newcomers in junior transfer additions Cade Tyson, a sharpshooting wing from Belmont, and Ven-Allen Lubin, a full-time starting forward at Vanderbilt last season.