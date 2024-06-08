All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball: Clips of Ian Jackson's 1-On-1 Versus Slam Dunk Champ

It appears UNC basketball rookie guard Ian Jackson held his own against one of the game's renowned showmen.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball freshman guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball freshman guard Ian Jackson / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Saturday, Overtime Elite released some footage, courtesy of NBA skills coach Chris Brinkley, of electrifying UNC basketball newcomer Ian Jackson working out alongside reigning back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung.

ALSO READ: UNC Recruiting Prize Announces Arrival at Smith Center

In the 1-on-1 highlights below, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Jackson, who attended Our Saviour Lutheran School (N.Y.) as a senior while competing for Jelly Fam in Overtime Elite action, exhibits his smooth pull-up from midrange and a confident pivot-and-spin finger roll, albeit with some shuffling of his feet.

Plus, he keeps up defensively, coming up with a block on a step-back 3-point attempt by McClung:

In the words of Overtime Elite, it was a "leveling up" by Ian Jackson with high-scoring G League star Mac McClung, a former three-year college guard (two years at Georgetown, one at Texas Tech) who has played in only four NBA games but has long been a viral sensation for his off-the-charts leaping ability and creative dunking prowess.

Jackson, a five-star McDonald's All-American ranking No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and set to wear No. 11 as a potential one-and-done collegian, arrived in Chapel Hill on Wednesday alongside the other two members of the Tar Heels' recruiting haul in five-star forward Drake Powell, who is also a McDonald's All-American, and four-star center James Brown.

They're now in the process of building bonds with their UNC basketball teammates.

Hubert Davis and his staff have compiled an 11-deep roster that includes a couple of other Tar Heel newcomers in junior transfer additions Cade Tyson, a sharpshooting wing from Belmont, and Ven-Allen Lubin, a full-time starting forward at Vanderbilt last season.

RELATED: All Three UNC Rookies Reveal Jersey Numbers

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.

Home/Basketball