Injured Isaiah Denis Explains UNC Basketball Commitment to Duke Legend
Earlier this month, Davidson Day School (N.C.) standout and UNC basketball signee Isaiah Denis shined to the tune of 22 points in a home win with fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis on hand. Last week, though, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard suffered a right hand injury, forcing him to sit out his squad's appearance at this week's ongoing John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh.
Despite the setback to his senior campaign, Denis appeared to be in high spirits during his recent chat with Mike Gminski, a 1976-80 Duke basketball center who is one of only 13 retired-jersey Blue Devils in history, while Davidson Day was competing at the Phenom Hoops Mike Gminski Classic in Concord, N.C.
After discussing the strengths to Denis' repertoire, including his athletic playmaking and versatility in the backcourt, Gminski asked the hand-in-cast four-star what made him commit to Davis and the Tar Heels.
"Man, they were just so welcoming," Denis, No. 61 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, explained to the longtime ACC commentator and former 14-year NBA big man. "Especially on my visit, just being so welcoming and feeling that family presence as soon as I walked on campus, and it was just kind of like a lot of signs showing towards Carolina.
"There was always seeing a lot of Carolina blue around me. And then just the coaching staff, everybody being so welcoming, and then they had a plan for me too. So, that was another thing. I wanted to go somewhere where I knew they had a plan for me — how I could get better, how I could help the team. And there was a want and a need there.
"So, I definitely felt at home when I went there."
Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon remain the only UNC basketball pledges in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
