Who is Hubert Davis’ Assistant Coach Jeff Lebo?
Jeff Lebo, a former player of the UNC basketball team, just like the rest of the staff Hubert Davis formed upon his hire as the head coach in 2021, is preparing for whatever is ahead once the new athletic year commences. Lebo also has a son who walked on under Coach Davis, Creighton Lebo (a graduate assistant last season), popular for being one of the "Biscuit Boys" during the 2021-2022 year when UNC found itself in the national championship.
GoHeels discussed more about Lebo's career and his life as a player many years ago:
"The captain of the 1989 Atlantic Coast Conference champions and a 20-year veteran as a collegiate head coach joined the basketball staff at his alma mater prior to the 2021-22 season. In his first three seasons as the most veteran member of Hubert Davis’ staff, the Tar Heels have won 78 games, including going 43-17 in ACC play, earned a Final Four berth, an ACC regular-season championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Lebo played at UNC for Smith and assistant coaches Bill Guthridge, Eddie Fogler, Roy Williams, and Phil Ford. He was a teammate for one season at UNC with current head coach Hubert Davis.
In 1989, Lebo won the Patterson Medal, the most prestigious award given annually to a Tar Heel student-athlete based on exceptional career achievements. Following his senior season, Lebo held at least 10 UNC records. He was Carolina’s leader in single-game and career three-pointers made, single-season and career three-point percentage, career three-point attempts, single-season and career free throw percentage, consecutive made free throws, single-game assists and career assist-turnover ratio.
Following his playing career in Chapel Hill, Lebo played part of one season with the San Antonio Spurs, then embarked on a coaching career during which he spent eight seasons at three schools as an assistant coach and 20 seasons as head coach at Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga, Auburn and ECU. He also was an assistant coach with the Greensboro Swarm, the G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, in 2019-20.
Lebo was 327-278 (.540) as a head coach, winning 20 or more games five times, including at least one season at all four schools. His 2001-02 Tennessee Tech team went 27-7 in winning the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title for the second consecutive season. His teams also won 24 games at Auburn in 2008-09, 23 at ECU in 2012-13, 21 at Chattanooga in 2002-03 and 20 at Tennessee Tech in 2000-01."
The Tar Heels are going into Coach Davis' fifth season with the same staff, and Lebo continues to be a key factor in guiding the roster to success, and one day, possibly a national championship.
