All Tar Heels

Kansas Likely Without Former NC State Guard vs. UNC Basketball

UNC basketball's last clash against a top-ranked squad was a road win over the Blue Devils.

Matt Giles

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self and UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self and UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shakeel Moore, who began his college career as a top on-ball defender off the bench for UNC basketball rival NC State as a freshman, hasn't made his Kansas regular season debut since transferring from Mississippi State for his graduate campaign in Lawrence.

ALSO READ: UNC Pro Harrison Ingram Logs First NBA Minutes

And it now sounds like the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Greensboro, N.C., won't be on the floor when the No. 1 ranked-Jayhawks (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) host Hubert Davis' No. 9 Tar Heels (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2).

As Kansas insider Sam Lance reported on Thursday afternoon, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self told the media that Moore, dealing with a foot injury he sustained back in August, did not practice on Wednesday and probably won't play versus UNC.

UNC basketball is 6-6 in its all-time series with the Jayhawks. However, Kansas has emerged victorious in each of their past four meetings, including the 2022 national championship game.

The Tar Heels have not faced a No. 1 team in the Hubert Davis era. No, the last time the program battled a squad that sat atop the AP Top 25 was on Feb. 20, 2019, an 88-72 road win by former Kansas head coach Roy Williams' UNC basketball squad over archrival Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

ALSO READ: Tar Heel Presence on Hand for No. 1 Prep AJ Dybantsa

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball