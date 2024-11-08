Kansas Likely Without Former NC State Guard vs. UNC Basketball
Shakeel Moore, who began his college career as a top on-ball defender off the bench for UNC basketball rival NC State as a freshman, hasn't made his Kansas regular season debut since transferring from Mississippi State for his graduate campaign in Lawrence.
And it now sounds like the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Greensboro, N.C., won't be on the floor when the No. 1 ranked-Jayhawks (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) host Hubert Davis' No. 9 Tar Heels (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2).
As Kansas insider Sam Lance reported on Thursday afternoon, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self told the media that Moore, dealing with a foot injury he sustained back in August, did not practice on Wednesday and probably won't play versus UNC.
UNC basketball is 6-6 in its all-time series with the Jayhawks. However, Kansas has emerged victorious in each of their past four meetings, including the 2022 national championship game.
The Tar Heels have not faced a No. 1 team in the Hubert Davis era. No, the last time the program battled a squad that sat atop the AP Top 25 was on Feb. 20, 2019, an 88-72 road win by former Kansas head coach Roy Williams' UNC basketball squad over archrival Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
