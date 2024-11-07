UNC Basketball Pro Harrison Ingram Logs First NBA Minutes
Harrison Ingram will probably spend most of his rookie season playing for the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. But on Wednesday night, the 2023-24 UNC basketball force suited up for San Antonio (3-5) in its 127-100 road defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets (5-3).
And Ingram, a Dallas native who came off the board No. 48 overall to the Spurs at the 2024 NBA Draft, was on the court against the Rockets for seven minutes late in the blowout loss. Those minutes marked his first in regular season action as a professional.
Plus, the 21-year-old grabbed his first official NBA rebound.
However, Ingram missed his lone field goal attempt and did not earn any trips to the charity stripe. So, he'll have to wait for more playing time before cementing his place in the history books as an NBA regular season scorer.
Still, the fact he's already seeing the floor while on a two-way contract signals a good chance that he'll hear his number again before long.
As for the Spurs' other UNC basketball product, veteran starting forward Harrison Barnes tallied only two points, one rebound, and one assist across his 18 minutes, shooting 1-for-4 from the field.
San Antonio completes its back-to-back with a home bout against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.
