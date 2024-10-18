Kentucky Threatens UNC Basketball Chance to Land Five-Star Gem
The UNC basketball recruiters might've built some momentum in the Caleb Wilson race when they hosted the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) senior forward on his return trip to Chapel Hill earlier this month.
ALSO READ: Elite Fayetteville Prep Now Hearing From Tar Heels
But according to the following breakdown of Wilson's recruitment courtesy of Rivals' Rob Cassidy on Thursday, first-year Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, who reeled in prime 2025 UNC basketball target Jasper Johnson back in early September after securing a pledge from Tar Heel offer holder Malachi Moreno a few weeks earlier, may again stand in the way of Hubert Davis & Co. snagging a five-star prospect in the cycle:
"Now, the Tar Heels must guard against losing another high-profile target to Kentucky, as UK and UNC appear to be the clear front-runners [for Caleb Wilson]...Wilson appears to be trending toward Big Blue Nation, but the Tar Heels don’t seem interested in waving the white flag just yet. Wilson last toured Chapel Hill in early October for a one-day unofficial visit, which seems to have done little to create separation..."
Cassidy noted Wilson's undetermined decision date. However, the national recruiting insider added that "there's some confidence starting to radiate from the Kentucky side."
Caleb Wilson, who first checked out the UNC basketball program on an official visit in early February, still hasn't announced any cuts to his top 12: UNC, Kentucky, Duke, Tennessee, UCF, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Ohio State, and Auburn.
UNC's lone 2025 commit is Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
ALSO READ: Slick NBA Tar Heel Catches Fire for Bulls
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.