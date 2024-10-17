UNC Basketball: Slick NBA Tar Heel Catches Fire for Bulls
Coby White has played in only two preseason games for the 2024-25 Chicago Bulls. Perhaps it's no coincidence that the 2018-19 UNC basketball one-and-done's appearances have coincided with the squad's two wins over its four contests.
On Wednesday night, the 24-year-old guard from Goldsboro, N.C., finished with a game-high 23 points, adding two rebounds and four assists across his team-high 31 minutes on the floor in the Bulls' 125-123 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. White shot 6-for-9 from the field, 5-for-7 from deep, and 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Last week, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound White tallied 21 points in 25 minutes of action, shooting 7-for-15 from the field, 3-for-7 beyond the arc, and 4-for-6 at the line to help power Chicago to a 116-112 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yes, it's safe to say that Coby White looks ready to build on a 2023-24 campaign in which the former No. 7 overall draft pick posted a career-high 19.1 points per game en route to racking up the second-most votes in the NBA Most Improved Player race.
White and the Bulls complete their preseason slate versus the Cavaliers in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET Friday before tipping off their regular season with a road battle against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET next Wednesday.
