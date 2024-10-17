All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball: Slick NBA Tar Heel Catches Fire for Bulls

Former UNC basketball star Coby White has totaled 44 points with only 24 field goal attempts across his two preseason outings.

Matt Giles

Former UNC basketball guard Coby White
Former UNC basketball guard Coby White / David Banks-Imagn Images
Coby White has played in only two preseason games for the 2024-25 Chicago Bulls. Perhaps it's no coincidence that the 2018-19 UNC basketball one-and-done's appearances have coincided with the squad's two wins over its four contests.

On Wednesday night, the 24-year-old guard from Goldsboro, N.C., finished with a game-high 23 points, adding two rebounds and four assists across his team-high 31 minutes on the floor in the Bulls' 125-123 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. White shot 6-for-9 from the field, 5-for-7 from deep, and 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.

Last week, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound White tallied 21 points in 25 minutes of action, shooting 7-for-15 from the field, 3-for-7 beyond the arc, and 4-for-6 at the line to help power Chicago to a 116-112 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Yes, it's safe to say that Coby White looks ready to build on a 2023-24 campaign in which the former No. 7 overall draft pick posted a career-high 19.1 points per game en route to racking up the second-most votes in the NBA Most Improved Player race.

White and the Bulls complete their preseason slate versus the Cavaliers in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET Friday before tipping off their regular season with a road battle against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET next Wednesday.

