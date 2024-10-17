UNC Basketball: Elite Fayetteville Prep Hearing From Tar Heels
It wouldn't be a surprise if UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew soon add to their six-deep 2026 offer sheet. One name to watch in that regard is in-state stock-riser Josiah Sanders, a four-star junior at Berean Baptist Academy in Fayetteville.
Sanders, who debuted at No. 103 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite in September but appears at No. 47 in the cycle in the eyes of the On3 scouts, checked out the NC State program on an unofficial visit earlier this month, including his attendance at the Wolfpack football team's home loss to Wake Forest. Even so, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward still hasn't reported any ACC offers.
He recently told On3's Jamie Shaw that Georgetown, VCU, Rutgers, and Iowa stand out as full-fledged suitors at this early juncture in his recruitment.
But Sanders landed on the UNC basketball recruiting radar last fall. And he continues to mention the Tar Heels' interest.
"We're hearing from NC State," Sanders noted to Shaw this week. "I went on an unofficial visit there. They haven’t offered yet, through. We're hearing from Utah and UNC, too, a few others as well, but those are the ones we hear from the most right now."
Josiah Sanders, fresh off averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals for Team Loaded VA in Adidas 3SSB grassroots action, already has an idea of the role he could see himself embracing as a collegian.
"I prefer to play out on the wing," Sanders explained to Shaw, "which allows me to create in space and get downhill to make a play...But if the system fits and they want me to be on the ball, I can do that too.”
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.