Every Known Piece to 2024-25 UNC Basketball Schedule, Question Marks
UNC basketball tips off its 2024-25 campaign, the fourth season under Hubert Davis' command, at home against Elon on Nov. 4 before facing a road matchup against fellow blueblood Kansas four days later. However, the next two weeks are a blank, for now, until the Tar Heels head to Hawaii for a tune-up a few days ahead of their three games in three days at the Maui Invitational.
Between those November outings, a few more reported non-conference contests thus far all likely to be in December, and the ACC regular season matrix, here are the confirmed details regarding the 2024-25 UNC basketball schedule (will be updated here at All Tar Heels as more information arrives):
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii (field consists of UNC, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and back-to-back national champ UConn; first round matchups not yet set)
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- ACC/SEC Challenge (date, location, and UNC's opponent remain unknown)
- UNC vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational (date and location not yet set)
- UNC vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Spectrum Center, Charlotte (date unknown)
- UNC's road games in ACC play (no dates set): Duke, NC State, Pitt, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- UNC's home games in ACC play (no dates set): Duke, NC State, Pitt, Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
