Every Known Piece to 2024-25 UNC Basketball Schedule, Question Marks

All but five of the UNC basketball team's opponents next season are already confirmed.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard RJ Davis
UNC basketball guard RJ Davis / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
UNC basketball tips off its 2024-25 campaign, the fourth season under Hubert Davis' command, at home against Elon on Nov. 4 before facing a road matchup against fellow blueblood Kansas four days later. However, the next two weeks are a blank, for now, until the Tar Heels head to Hawaii for a tune-up a few days ahead of their three games in three days at the Maui Invitational.

Between those November outings, a few more reported non-conference contests thus far all likely to be in December, and the ACC regular season matrix, here are the confirmed details regarding the 2024-25 UNC basketball schedule (will be updated here at All Tar Heels as more information arrives):

  • Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
  • Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii (field consists of UNC, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and back-to-back national champ UConn; first round matchups not yet set)
  • Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
  • ACC/SEC Challenge (date, location, and UNC's opponent remain unknown)
  • UNC vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational (date and location not yet set)
  • UNC vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Spectrum Center, Charlotte (date unknown)
  • UNC's road games in ACC play (no dates set): Duke, NC State, Pitt, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
  • UNC's home games in ACC play (no dates set): Duke, NC State, Pitt, Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.