UNC Basketball: Chiseled Transfer Forward Heading to Chapel Hill
With over a month having passed since the opening of the transfer portal and plenty of top-tier talents pledged to different programs for the upcoming season, many teams are hustling to put the finishing touches on their rosters as summer workouts quickly approach. But for some programs, such as UNC basketball, there are still larger holes that need to be addressed.
As the majority of top 100 transfers are off the board, the Tar Heels have been forced to look elsewhere in their pursuit to bring in a talented big man to complement next year's formidable roster.
After striking out on the recruitment of Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi before his eventual commitment to Alabama, head coach Hubert Davis and the rest of the UNC crew appear to have their eyes set on a new target. And now, they have taken a big step in the player's recruitment.
The Tar Heels have been linked in recent days to Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin, who has played two seasons of college ball between the Commodores and Notre Dame. He began his career with the Irish, playing a season with eventual UNC sharpshooter Cormac Ryan before spending the past season with Vanderbilt in the SEC.
That interest is seemingly mutual, with 247Sports reporting on Saturday that Lubin has scheduled an official visit with the Tar Heels that is reportedly set to begin on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 forward entered the transfer portal on May 1, the final day it was open, and ranks No. 117 overall on the 247Sports portal rankings. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in his lone season with the Commodores, starting all 26 games he appeared in.
Tar Heel fans will hope that the staff can work their magic on Lubin’s official visit and get UNC in position to address what has been their top offseason priority up until this point.
