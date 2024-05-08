Tar Heels Eyeing UNC Basketball Legend's Former Player

🚨 Transfer Portal News: UNC has had discussions with Vanderbilt transfer forward Ven-Allen Lubin. 6’8, 230.



In his sophomore campaign, he averaged 12.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg & 1.0 bpg.



Cr: @HeelIllustrated #GoHeels #UNC pic.twitter.com/45UaqU4WpF