Tar Heels Eyeing UNC Basketball Legend's Former Player
A former four-star prep out of Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.), bruiser forward Ven-Allen Lubin began his college career at Notre Dame, averaging 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game off the bench for the 2022-23 Fighting Irish. Last year, he transferred to Vanderbilt to play for former UNC basketball great Jerry Stackhouse, earning a full-time starting job while bumping his averages to 12.3 points and 6.3 boards in 28.2 minutes per contest.
But Stackhouse and Vanderbilt parted ways following the Commodores' dismal campaign, and Lubin entered the transfer portal on May 1.
Now, Lubin is drawing UNC's interest, Rivals' Tar Heel Illustrated reported on Wednesday via social media, as there's been recent contact between the program and the 6-foot-8, 230-pound sophomore.
Thus far, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has come up empty in several of his pursuits to fortify the 2024-25 Tar Heels' frontcourt following the departures of Harrison Ingram to the NBA Draft and Armando Bacot to exhausted eligibility.
Perhaps the Tar Heels will find what they're looking for in Ven-Allen Lubin, sitting No. 117 overall and No. 17 among power forwards on the 247Sports portal rankings, and vice versa.
At Notre Dame, Lubin played alongside Cormac Ryan, who transferred to UNC last year and became a key piece to the Tar Heels' starting lineup.
Hubert Davis and his crew have three open scholarships available for next season.
