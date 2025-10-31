UNC Benefits from Maximo Adams Cancelling Duke Visit
Critically acclaimed five-star small forward Maximo Adams has found himself at the center of attention in recent weeks. His visit with North Carolina exceeded all expectations, and his time with head coach Hubert Davis and company led to him cancelling his final scheduled visit with Duke.
Knowing how many prospects the Blue Devils have taken from UNC in recent memory, landing Adams would be a massive get for Davis. North Carolina is off to an extremely slow start in their Class of 2026, getting a verbal commitment from Adams could begin to turn everything around.
UNC Closer To Landing Adams
Now, more than ever, UNC is in the drivers seat for the 6'7'' 205-pound small forward. Adams posted pictures from his visit with the Tar Heels, a visit that he thought went extremely well. He discussed watching Caleb Wilson, talking with Coach Davis, and everything else that transpired in the 30-hours he was there.
In the end, North Carolina clearly made a lasting impact on a Top 10 small forward in the Class of '26. Adams, who seemed likely to swing towards Duke after his visit, had seen enough after talking things over with Davis.
Rivals' Jamie Shaw Chimes In
While Shaw isn't extremely confident in UNC landing Adams, he gives them a 40% chance. His confidence level is slightly lower than some others, but there were plenty of recruits that he only had a 25-35% confidence level in.
"Speaking with sources around the recruitment, Texas was the school that they were watching heading into the UNC visit. I am told things went well with UNC," Shaw said. "While my sources are still watching Texas, it sounds like the Tar Heels have made things interesting."
The only other school Shaw mentioned was Michigan State. It's hard to ever count out Tom Izzo, and it's important to note that Adams did visit with the Spartans on September 11. Seeing as his most recent visit was with the Tar Heels, they'll always be who's most fresh in his mind.
Coming Down To The Wire
Davis, who has yet to land a single recruit in the Class of 2026, would love nothing more than to bring Adams to UNC. His visit with the Sierra Canyon High Schooler couldn't have gone any better, and Adams' cancelled Duke visit bodes extremely well for the Tar Heels.
Adams has yet to set his commitment date, but it's clear that when he does, it'll boil down to the Tar Heels, Longhorns, and Spartans. For what it's worth, he also visited USC and Kansas.
