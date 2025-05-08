Mixed Results for UNC Basketball Recruiting Prizes in Final Rankings
Hubert Davis didn't compile a top-15 recruiting haul in any of his first three cycles calling the shots as head coach. But the fifth-year UNC basketball leader has now finished inside the top 10 twice in a row.
As of the final 247Sports rankings update this week, the Tar Heels' three-deep 2025 collection matches their their-deep 2024 class at No. 8 in the country.
Unlike last year, though, only one of UNC's incoming freshmen will arrive in Chapel Hill as a five-star prospect. That distinction belongs to Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, who jumped one spot to No. 8 in the eyes of 247Sports.
The pair of early UNC basketball signees, Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis, both check in as top-tier four-stars, albeit with only one of them remaining among the top 50 talents in the country.
Dixon climbed four notches to No. 45 overall. Meanwhile, 247Sports dropped Denis four spots to No. 52 in the cycle.
