Mother of Top-Ranked UNC Basketball Target Addresses Reclass Chatter
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star power forward Tyran Stokes was one of the earliest UNC basketball offer recipients in the 2026 class and now stacks up at No. 1 overall among the nation's junior preps.
Insider chatter regarding Stokes' potential reclassification to 2025 has been abundant since last summer. But according to his mother, Keaira Stokes, there's zero reason for reclass talk to continue, not to mention that it wasn't an option in the first place.
"That's never been on the table," she explained to The Kansas City Star's Shreyas Laddha this week. "He's not even NCAA-eligible [yet] because it's never what we wanted to do.
"So, he has to finish his senior year."
Meanwhile, Stokes has yet to publicly eliminate fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels from contention in his recruitment. He hasn't cut any suitors, as he hasn't formally named favorites.
It appears two other bluebloods, Kansas and Kentucky, may well be in the lead for his coveted services at this juncture. The Jayhawks hosted Stokes over the weekend, and the Wildcats have locked in a mid-May official visit from the 6-foot-7, 245-pound versatile bruiser.
Plus, it's worth noting that Tyran Stokes hails from Louisville, Ky., so it should come as no surprise that the Louisville Cardinals also remain hopeful, along with a long list of other high-profile programs.
