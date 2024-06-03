NBA Players Watch Prime UNC Basketball Target Impress in Italy
Among a long list of top-shelf prospects that includes a fellow 2025 UNC basketball offer holder in Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno, it appears Huntington Prep (W.Va.) five-star guard Darryn Peterson is turning the most heads at the Adidas Basketball Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy. He and Moreno are teammates at the event competing for the 3SSB Select squad.
The global talent showcase, which tipped off on Saturday and runs through Monday, features training sessions as well as games between six teams. And it has a few well-known NBA players on hand, including James Harden and Ivica Zubac.
On Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Peterson, an electrifying playmaker who just turned 17 and ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, had what nbadraftpoint described as "the best performance in the Adidas Eurocamp so far in Team 3SSB’s win versus Team World."
He finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Plus, it was a highly efficient effort, as Peterson shot 12-for-17 from the field, 3-for-5 beyond the arc, and 2-for-3 at the charity stripe.
ESPN's Jonathan Wasserman was in attendance and summed up Darryn Peterson's Grade A day:
"More Darryn Peterson easy offense today at Eurocamp. Ridiculously polished scorer. Gets shot off pretty effortlessly. Elevating over defenders into pull-ups all day. Total command."
Darryn Peterson and Malachi Moreno, now rising high school seniors, are on a 14-deep 2025 UNC basketball wishlist that includes 10 five-stars but has yet to result in a recruiting win or miss for Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels.
