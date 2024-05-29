Two Recruits on UNC Basketball Wishlist Now Heading to Italy
Malachi Moreno, a recent addition to the 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet, did not survive the final cut for the USA Basketball U18 National Team that will travel to Buenos Aires for the FIBA AmeriCup tipping off on Monday. However, there's a consolation prize for the Great Crossing High School (Ky.) center, in that the 7-foot four-star can now attend the Adidas Basketball Eurocamp taking place Saturday through Monday in Treviso, Italy.
And Moreno, No. 38 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, won't be the only potential Tar Heel on hand at the international showcase, which features top-shelf talents galore as old as 22 and includes morning training sessions (with several NBA players, past and present, slated to make appearances).
The other UNC basketball target who received an invite to the camp is Huntington Prep (W.Va.) five-star guard Darryn Peterson. He boasts a No. 3 composite ranking in the 2025 cycle and landed his offer from Hubert Davis over a year ago.
Both Moreno and Peterson are on the 3SSB Select squad. As is the case for the other five teams —
Team Next Gen, Team World, Team Eurocamp 1, Team Eurocamp 2, and USA Select — they face two opponents in group play before battling in either the first-, second-, or third-place bout as part of Monday's finale action.
Altogether, it's an opportunity for Malachi Moreno and Darryn Peterson to further hone their coveted games by squaring off against some significantly older competition and other premier hoopers from all over the globe.
