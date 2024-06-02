UNC Basketball: No. 1 Recruit Schedules Visit Elsewhere
AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, hasn't ruled out a UNC basketball visit in his future. A month ago, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound five-star said the staff in Chapel Hill remains in contact with his dad, who handles his recruitment for the time being, and added that he might check out the Tar Heels in person come fall.
The phenom forward's only visits during his celebrated junior campaign at Prolific Prep (Calif.) were to Auburn and Southern Cal.
He's since announced his transfer to Utah Prep for his senior year, and he's thus far locked in only one upcoming visit. According to 247Sports' Eric Bossi, Dybantsa will be in "The Beehive State" this weekend and head to Provo for a visit with BYU and its new head coach, Kevin Young, beginning Monday.
As of Duke's offer in early May, AJ Dybantsa is on the wishlist of every blueblood program in the country. It's worth noting that he hasn't scheduled a visit with any of them yet.
Meanwhile, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his assistants have offers out to 13 other 2025 talents. Their offer sheet includes the top five prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite: Dybantsa, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) five-star guard Darryn Peterson, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson, and Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat.
None of those targets have eliminated the Tar Heels from contention.
