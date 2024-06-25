New Schedule Intel Confirms UNC Basketball Trip to Big Apple
UNC basketball will square off against UCLA as part of the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 21. And the battle will take place in New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, CBS Sports PR confirmed on Tuesday.
Also, the 3 p.m. ET tipoff for the contest, preceding the event's other clash between Kentucky and Ohio State, is the first announced game time on the 2024-25 Tar Heels' schedule.
At 6-4, North Carolina boasts the all-time best record at the CBS Sports Classic. Ohio State is 5-4, Kentucky is 5-5, and UCLA is 3-6.
Here's every known piece to next season's UNC slate:
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii (field includes UNC, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and back-to-back national champ UConn; first round matchups not yet set)
- Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
- Dec. 17 vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
In ACC play, UNC basketball faces Duke, NC State, and Pitt both home and away. The Tar Heels host Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, and Virginia. And they travel to Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
The conference has not released dates for the matchups.