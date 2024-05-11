Possible Surge in UNC Basketball Pursuit of Quality Transfer
The majority of the top 100 players in this year's transfer portal have either already come off the board or, in the case of several early draft entrants among that bunch, may begin their professional careers instead of returning to college next season. Unfortunately for the UNC basketball program, the Tar Heels still need a formidable big man or two to complete their 2024-25 roster construction.
That roster, heavy in backcourt sensations but light when it comes to replacements for NBA-bound Harrison Ingram and eligibility-exhausted Armando Bacot, includes 10 of the permitted 13 scholarship pieces.
Outside of former four-year Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, who is one of the premier portal talents weighing their NBA hopes against any remaining NCAA goals, perhaps Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin is now the most intriguing name to watch during the homestretch of UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis' ongoing portal pursuits.
UNC contact "is increasing" in the Lubin sweepstakes, Rivals' Tar Heel Illustrated noted on Thursday. And there's currently growing chatter on social media that suggests the Tar Heels might be among the 6-foot-8, 230-pound bruiser's top options for his next destination.
He spent his freshman campaign at Notre Dame as a teammate to eventual Tar Heel sharpshooter Cormac Ryan before playing this past season at Vanderbilt under UNC legend Jerry Stackhouse, who was fired in March.
Lubin, who ranks No. 117 overall in the portal and has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Commodores.
Although not the most glamorous option, Ven-Allen Lubin is a hardnosed, intelligent post presence who could gel well with the players and coaches in Chapel Hill while embracing an impactful role, whether as a starter or off the bench.
