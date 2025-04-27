Potential Inbound UNC Basketball Transfer Names Finalists
Around this time last year, UNC basketball was one of three finalists for then-Stanford freshman Andrej Stojakovic, along with Kentucky and the smooth bucket-getter's eventual landing spot for his sophomore campaign, Cal.
Now, following his lone season with the Golden Bears, Stojakovic has the Tar Heels among his top three once again. This go-round, though, UNC is battling his original school in fellow ACC program Stanford and the widely perceived frontrunner, Illinois, heading into the homestretch of his new recruitment.
And as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward, fresh off an official visit with the Fighting Illini, plans to announce a winner at some point this week.
Andrej Stojakovic, son of former 13-year NBA forward Peja Stojakovic, averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last season at Cal, shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 31.8 percent beyond the arc, and 81.8 percent at the line.
The California native ranks No. 35 overall and No. 6 among small forwads in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
With the recent addition of former Virginia Tech guard Jaydon Young, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff enjoy a five-deep transfer haul that stacks up at No. 16 in the country.
