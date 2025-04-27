UNC Basketball Survives List Cut for Elite Forward
In early January, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) small forward Anthony Thompson reported an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew. Almost four months later, the Tar Heels are in the five-star junior's top 15.
Thompson announced his list on Friday via the following post on social media, listing BYU, Texas, Xavier, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgetown, Indiana, Auburn, Notre Dame, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Michigan alongside the Tar Heels:
The 6-foot-8, 185-pound southpaw's cuts came after he racked up well over 30 offers across just the early stages of his recruitment in the 2026 cycle.
He currently stacks up at No. 11 overall, No. 3 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
"Whenever Anthony Thompson is in the gym, it's pretty much impossible to find a better-looking jump shot," 247Sports' Eric Bossi recently noted about the versatile sharpshooter who reportedly boasts "a nearly 7-foot-3 wingspan."
UNC basketball has extended double-digit offers on the 2026 recruiting trail and remains in contention for most of its targets.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.