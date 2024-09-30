Powerful Five-Star Recruit Eyes Another UNC Basketball Visit
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) standout senior Caleb Wilson received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis in May 2023 and was in Chapel Hill for an official visit with the Tar Heels in early February. That trip coincided with the program's win over archrival Duke in the Dean E. Smith Center.
Now, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star forward, No. 5 overall and No. 1 among Georgia preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is eyeing a return trip to UNC before potentially announcing a winner in his recruitment within the next few months. That said, 247Sports' Eric Bossi reported on Saturday that Wilson hasn't set a date for that visit just yet.
Even so, it sure sounds as though Davis and the Tar Heels remain squarely in the mix for the versatile force.
"I love UNC," Wilson told Bossi. "I love their culture, and I love their fanbase. I feel like it would be an opportunity that would be hard to pass up, and I feel like they have a great coach with a great system and culture.
"They need another big player to come in and help them next year."
In late July, Wilson named a top 12: UNC, Kentucky, Duke, UCF, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, and Southern Cal. He visited Kentucky last weekend and completed his three-day stay at UCF on Sunday. Next weekend, he'll travel to Alabama for an official visit with the Crimson Tide before returning to his home state and checking out Georgia Tech two weeks later.
He's also looking to visit Arkansas, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Ohio State, and BYU, per Bossi. But as with UNC, he hasn't revealed dates for any of those trips.
"Depending on how my visits go," Wilson explained, "I could see myself committing in maybe December or January."
