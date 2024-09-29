Promising Prep Tours UNC Basketball Program, Posts Photos
UNC basketball hosted Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior Isaiah Denis this weekend, the first in the four-star's string of four official visits on consecutive weekends. And the 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard recently locked in his decision date for Nov. 2.
On Sunday afternoon, Denis posted the following pictures from his official Tar Heel photoshoot and the hype video from his three-day stay in Chapel Hill:
Denis, a budding prospect who landed an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff back in July, appears at No. 62 overall, No. 9 among combo guards, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He's down to a top 10 of UNC, Ohio State, Pitt, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Kansas, and Mississippi State.
Next on Isaiah Denis' visit slate is a trip to Wake Forest, having already toured Miami, Ohio State, and Pitt. He'll then head to Tennessee and Kansas to complete his travels ahead of his announcement day.
Last week, the UNC basketball coaches jumpstarted their success on the 2025 recruiting trail when Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, who sits at No. 47 overall and No. 6 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, revealed his verbal commitment to the blueblood Tar Heels.
