Top UNC Basketball Target Dunks From Free Throw Line

A recent UNC basketball recruiting visitor went viral after taking flight in front of his teammates.

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
A few days after returning to Utah Prep following an official visit with UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, five-star senior and potential generational talent AJ Dybantsa was back in his school's gym last week entertaining his teammates with off-the-charts bounce.

In case anyone had doubts about Dybantsa's supreme athleticism, check out the following clip that the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward, sitting No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, originally posted on his Instagram page:

Although the 17-year-old phenom has his foot on the line, his leap from the charity stripe and rim-shaking finish is nothing short of eye-popping.

This weekend, Dybantsa visited Alabama. And on Saturday night, he was in attendance for the now-No. 1 Crimson Tide's dramatic 41-34 home football win over one of the program's premier SEC foes in then-No. 2 Georgia.

He has also checked out Kansas and Kansas State within the past month. Plus, he's set to tour Baylor next weekend before heading to BYU the weekend after that.

AJ Dybantsa, a UNC basketball offer holder since two weeks after he revealed his reclass from 2026 to 2025 last October, has been down to a top seven of UNC, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, and BYU since early August. The projected one-and-one NBA lottery pick plans to wait until February before announcing a winner in what figures to remain a high-profile recruitment.

