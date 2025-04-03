Outbound UNC Basketball Transfer Checks Out Big Ten Squad
UNC basketball has lost only two players to this year's transfer portal in Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington. Those two, who each spent multiple years in Chapel Hill, entered their names early last week and immediately drew interest from several programs.
Cadeau ended up committing to play for Dusty May and Michigan earlier this week. And it seems Washington could wind up becoming his Big Ten rival.
On Tuesday, a report from On3’s Mick Walker confirmed that Washington has been on campus to visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament this past season and lacked size down low, a problem that Washington could help solve as the 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man looks for a more sizable role.
As a junior for the Tar Heels, Washington averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while his minutes fluctuated throughout the season. His role shrunk a bit down the stretch, due in part to the emergence of Ven-Allen Lubin.
Meanwhile, UNC basketball recently picked up its first commitment on the current transfer trail in talented guard Jonathan Powell, and remain linked to a number of other players who could soon commit to head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.
