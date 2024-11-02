Predictions Stack Up for In-State UNC Basketball Target Isaiah Denis
Earlier this week, it looked as though Wake Forest had suddenly emerged as the perceived frontrunner for Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior and prime UNC basketball recruiting target Isaiah Denis. In fact, as recently as Wednesday evening, HS Top Recruits noted that his sources "believe UNC has backed off a bit."
But as the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star guard gears up to announce his decision at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have taken over the lead again in the eyes of insiders.
All three Rivals FutureCast predictions point to UNC coming out on top. Two of those forecasts popped up on Saturday morning, including one that flipped from the Demon Deacons to Tar Heels.
Also on Saturday morning, incognito national recruiting insider Trilly Donovan posted the following GIF, presumably a last-minute nod to the Tar Heels prevailing in the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes:
His six finalists are UNC, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Miami, Pitt, and Ohio State.
Denis, who has visited all of those schools, ranks No. 62 overall, No. 9 among combo guards, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
The 247Sports YouTube channel will air his commitment live.
Should the latest predictions prove accurate, Davis & Co. will give Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon some company in the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul. Dixon, boasting a No. 47 composite ranking in the cycle, announced his pledge to the Tar Heels back in late September.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.