Prime UNC Basketball Target Cancels Official Visit Elsewhere
Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis, a recent UNC basketball visitor, is no longer slated to visit blueblood Kansas this weekend. On Wednesday afternoon, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported that the four-star prospect has officially canceled his tour in Lawrence.
Pitt, Ohio State, Miami, UNC, Wake Forest, and Tennessee have all hosted Denis within the past two months. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound senior, a top-shelf athlete and aggressive backcourt talent ranking No. 62 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has no more visits on his calendar and has locked in his decision time: 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 2.
He's down to a top 10 consisting of the schools he recently visited plus Kansas, Cincinnati, Michigan, and Mississippi State.
Although no insiders have entered any predictions into the 247Sports Crystal Ball or On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes, HS Top Recruits pointed to the Tar Heels as the favorites via the following homestretch-breakdown post on Wednesday:
"Denis seems to be coming down to UNC and Wake, as of now I lean UNC."
Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball recruiting team are looking to add to their lone 2025 commit, Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, who ranks No. 47 overall in the cycle and pledged allegiance to the Tar Heels on Sept. 27.
