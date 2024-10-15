Several More 2024-25 UNC Basketball Schedule Updates
On Tuesday, the UNC basketball program shared four previously unknown game times on the 2024-25 Tar Heels' regular season slate.
ALSO READ: Preseason Rankings Underscore Loaded Tar Heel Schedule
The Tar Heels, gearing up for the fourth season of the Hubert Davis era in Chapel Hill, will square off against fellow blueblood Kansas in the Jayhawks' historic Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 8 (ESPN2).
They face Hawaii in a road battle at 12:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (Saturday night in Hawaii), Nov. 23 (ESPN2), providing a tune-up for the Tar Heels' appearance in the Maui Invitational a few days later.
And there are now details for two more UNC outings on the ACC schedule: versus Pitt in the Dean E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8 (ESPN or ESPN2) and versus Miami in Chapel Hill at noon ET on Saturday, March 1 (ESPN or ESPN2).
So, the only unannounced tipoff time on the Tar Heel slate is the road contest against Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, Jan. 1 (ACC Network).
Before the regular season gets underway with a home outing against Elon at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 (ACC Network), UNC basketball will wrap up its preseason via two exhibition games: at Memphis at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPNU) and versus Division II Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 (ACC Network Extra).
ALSO READ: UNC Legend Set to Attend Exhibition Game at Memphis
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.