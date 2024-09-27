UNC Basketball Makes Crafty Statement on 2025 Recruiting Trail
The 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul no longer sits empty, as Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) senior guard Derek Dixon announced his commitment to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels on Friday afternoon.
Dixon, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty facilitator and heralded 3-point marksman, chose UNC over fellow finalists Pitt, Virginia, and Vanderbilt. He did so just a few weeks after traveling to Chapel Hill for an official visit with the Tar Heels, the last trip in the top-tier four-star's recruitment.
"I want to win," Dixon told 247Sports' Dushawn London, "and that's what Carolina is all about."
He ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, marking a 41-spot jump from where he debuted in June 2023 and 14 spots higher than when this past summer began. Dixon, also known as a dogged defender on the perimeter, checks in at No. 6 among 2025 combo guards and No. 3 in Washington, D.C.
"This is the type of player who impacts a program for multiple years and wins a ton of games," 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein noted following Dixon's big moment.
UNC basketball, fresh off hosting the top-ranked 2025 prospect in Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa, now have a spark in the cycle thanks to Derek Dixon's pledge. And there are several top-shelf talents still considering the Tar Heels.
