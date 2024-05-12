Recruit on UNC Basketball: 'Dream School, Love Everything About It'
Ridge View (S.C.) junior Korie Corbett has mentioned an affinity for all things UNC basketball on several occasions. Now, though, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard has a four-star rating and No. 69 ranking by his name on 247Sports, suggesting he has a realistic chance to hear from the Tar Heels before too long.
It sure sounds like it'd be a dream come true for Corbett, an athletic defender and attacking bucket-getter whose only offers thus far are from Ole Miss, South Carolina State, and Bethune-Cookman.
"University of North Carolina Tar Heels, that's my dream school," Corbett enthusiastically confirmed to Pro Insight this past week while competing for Upward Stars on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. "Lifelong fan. And I love the colors. I just love the colors and the shoes they get. I just love everything about it."
UNC basketball, still awaiting its first commitment on the 2025 recruiting trail, hasn't handed out any offers in the 2026 arena. The Tar Heels' interest in rising high school juniors should pick up in the coming weeks and months as Hubert Davis and his cohorts travel around the country to scout top grassroots action.
College coaches can begin contacting 2026 prospects directly on June 15.
It wouldn't be a surprise if Korie Corbett gets a call from the Tar Heels on that date or soon thereafter. There's no doubt he'd be thrilled to chat with the coaches in Chapel Hill.
