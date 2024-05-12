UNC Basketball: Premier California Prep Seeks Tobacco Road Interest
It's still too early to expect even the most promising 2027 recruits to report contact from the UNC basketball program and other bluebloods. However, that should change as they shine this spring and summer on the brightest AAU stages. One such name to watch is La Mirada (Calif.) wing Gene Roebuck, now playing for Dream Vision on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Duke Target Now Hearing From Tar Heels
During his recent chat with Pro Insight, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Roebuck, currently sitting No. 16 overall and No. 1 among California talents on the 2027 ESPN 25, left no doubt about his top-ranking aspirations.
"I'm the best player in my class," Roebuck said. "And I'm coming for everybody."
Meanwhile, outside of nearby "dream school" Southern Cal, it sounds like Roebuck is hoping to hear from the most well-known destinations for big-time college hoops. When listing programs he'd like to see get involved in his recruitment, the rising high school sophomore specifically mentioned to Pro Insight the two from the 919 area code on Tobacco Road in archrivals UNC and Duke.
"Definitely, USC is my dream school," he said. "You know, that's home. That's where I'm from, L.A. So, USC, and then out of the state, like Duke, UNC, you know, one of those big schools."
Again, UNC basketball hasn't even begun handing out any offers to 2026 preps, much less any 2027 prospects.
For now, the Tar Heel recruiters are focused on completing their 2024-25 roster construction while keeping in touch with the nine five-stars on their 2025 wishlist. It won't be long, though, until Hubert Davis and his crew start popping up at AAU events all across the country to check out the likes of Gene Roebuck and others.
ALSO READ: Chiseled Transfer Forward Heading to UNC for Visit
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.