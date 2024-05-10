UNC Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Duke Target Hears From Tar Heels
Highland School (Va.) junior Nate Ament visited the Duke basketball program in September. As things stand, the Blue Devils are the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward's only blueblood suitors despite his five-star status and 20-deep offer sheet. But the UNC basketball recruiting team continues to show interest, he recently told Rivals' Rob Cassidy.
"They've been to one practice of mine," Ament, No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, said about the Tar Heels. "I don’t see too much of them, but they text me some."
Cassidy noted that Duke, Virginia, and Virginia Tech appear to be the frontrunners.
Here's a snippet of the latest scouting report on Nate Ament courtesy of 247Sports' Eric Bossi:
"While he's still a bit on the thin side, Ament is a mobile and skilled forward who has the skill and ball skills to play out on the wing where he has tremendous size. Or, he can be used as a small ball four man who opens up defenses and pulls other bigs away from the basket thanks to his ability to shoot from deep. There is a lot of projectable upside for Ament because of his overall size, athleticism, and frame..."
UNC basketball's wishlist on the 2025 trail consists of nine five-star prospects: forwards AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, Isiah Harwell, and Bryson Tiller, plus guards Darryn Peterson, Cayden Boozer, and Jasper Johnson.
