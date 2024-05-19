Major UNC Basketball Target Making Plans for Visits Elsewhere
In November, Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat became the first 2025 prospect to check out the UNC basketball program on an official visit. Seven months later, while the Tar Heels seem to remain in contention for the 6-foot-8, 235-pound five-star, it doesn't sound like he's currently eyeing a return trip to Chapel Hill as part of his plans for the summer and fall.
But Peat, an agile bruiser who ranks No. 5 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is planning visits elsewhere. In addition to confirming an official visit to Houston slated to begin on June 6, the 17-year-old recently told Rivals' Rob Cassidy that he looks to take official visits to Duke and Arkansas this fall, as well as another unofficial visit to home-state hopeful Arizona this summer.
ALSO READ: Son of Arizona Legend Hopes to Attract UNC
As a high school junior, Peat's three official visits were to UNC, Michigan, and Texas.
He named a top 10 in January, consisting of UNC, Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Michigan, Texas, Houston, Baylor, Arizona, and Arizona State.
However, Koa Peat has suggested in recent interviews that the list is now subject to change in light of offseason coaching changes. After all, Arkansas is not on that list but appears to have emerged as a legit threat in the race, as the Razorbacks now employ former Kentucky head coach John Calipari.
RELATED: Three UNC Recruiters Check Out Promising Wing From Durham
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.