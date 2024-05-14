Big UNC Basketball Transfer Target Begins Visit With Tar Heels
Transfer forward Ven-Allen Lubin, who nearly doubled his scoring average from his freshman campaign at Notre Dame to his 12.3 points per game this past season as a sophomore at Vanderbilt before entering the transfer portal on May 1, arrives in Chapel Hill on Tuesday to check out the UNC basketball program.
Although transfer targets rarely report official offers, it feels safe to say that Lubin will likely end his visit with an offer in hand, assuming all goes well during his stay.
And given the Tar Heels' need for quality talents in the post and the scarcity of top-tier big men still up for grabs in the portal, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Florida native commits to Hubert Davis and his staff while on campus or shortly after returning home.
Lubin, No. 117 overall on the 247Sports transfer rankings for this cycle, spent his sophomore year playing for UNC basketball legend Jerry Stackhouse, adding 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks to his double-digit scoring average in 28.2 minutes per game as a full-time starter down low. But Vanderbilt parted ways with Stackhouse in light of the 2023-24 Commodores' disappointing 9-23 overall record.
The 20-year-old Ven-Allen Lubin has two years of eligibility remaining. That's the same as the Tar Heels' lone transfer pickup thus far in former two-year Belmont wing sensation Cade Tyson, also 20, whose early arrival in Chapel Hill this week to begin on-campus workouts and prepare for summer school should overlap with Lubin's visit, perhaps helping to seal the deal for the Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: Top UNC Transfer Target Notes Carolina Blue 'Makes My Eyes Pop'
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.