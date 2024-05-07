Duke Now Contesting UNC Basketball in Major Recruiting Race
In October, UNC basketball became one of the first powerhouse recruiting teams to extend an offer to the No. 1 prospect on the 2025 trail in Prolific Prep (Calif.) junior standout AJ Dybantsa.
But as one would expect given the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward's ranking and five-star rating, his offer sheet has expanded substantially to include roughly two dozen suitors. Along with the Tar Heels, Kentucky, Kansas, and UConn have been among the hopefuls for months.
And on Monday night, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, fresh off landing a top-ranked 2024 class featuring the top-ranked high school senior in incoming Blue Devil freshman forward Cooper Flagg, officially entered the mix with an offer of their own to Dybantsa.
There's no telling which program might have the upper hand for the 17-year-old, as the 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty in the high-profile sweepstakes.
Perhaps it's still a wide-open race. After all, Dybantsa, whose only visits as a junior were to Auburn and Southern Cal, has expressed his desire to check out at least a few more schools in the fall.
On that note, it's worth pointing out that he recently mentioned UNC basketball among those he might visit.
AJ Dybantsa is now the fifth five-star prospect on the Tar Heels' nine-deep 2025 wishlist also holding an offer from the archrival Blue Devils. Neither UNC nor Duke has reeled in its first 2025 prize.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.