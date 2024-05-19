UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Talking With Priority Recruit's Parents
A couple of UNC basketball assistants showed up to watch Link Academy (Mo.) guard Jasper Johnson compete for Team Thad Nation at Nike EYBL Session 3 in Indiana on Friday. And on Saturday, Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis added to the attention by appearing courtside to check in on the 6-foot-4, 170-pound five-star, a longtime target of the recruiters in Chapel Hill.
Johnson, a Kentucky native who visited UNC in February and now ranks No. 11 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite with over 20 offers in tow, pointed out to Zagsblog's Charlie Parent that Davis is one of the coaches who has stood out in what is now a reopened recruitment (his options are no longer limited to the top 10 he named in late January).
"Me and all the coaches at the same programs are close," Johnson said. "[Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl] and Coach Davis, they've been talking to me and my parents, building a relationship."
His decision could arrive in a few months, as Johnson, a top-shelf athlete and one of the smoothest NBA-range 3-point shooters among rising high school seniors, recently explained to League Ready that he'll "probably commit at the end of the summer."
Thus far, UNC basketball's list of 2025 commits sits empty. However, it's worth mentioning that none of the Tar Heels' nine five-star targets in the cycle have committed anywhere or eliminated Hubert Davis & Co. from contention.
