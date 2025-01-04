RJ Davis Passes Former UNC Basketball Teammate on Scoring List
Entering Saturday afternoon's road bout against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-6, 1-2 ACC), UNC basketball graduate guard RJ Davis needed only three points to leapfrog former four-year teammate Armando Bacot at No. 2 on the program's all-time scoring list.
Seven minutes and change into the game, Davis tied Bacot's 2,347 career points via a pull-up jumper inside the arc to give the Tar Heels (9-6, 2-1 ACC) a 12-9 in their eventual 74-73 win. But the 23-year-old New York native went scoreless the rest of the half.
It didn't take long in the second half, though, for Davis to gain sole possession of No. 2 on the all-time list. Less than 30 seconds out of the break, a 2-point splash pushed the Tar Heels' lead to 41-32 and officially put the defending ACC Player of the Year above Bacot.
Davis finished the game with eight points.
He trails the all-time leading scorer in UNC basketball and ACC history, Tyler Hansbrough (2,872), by 519 points. And Davis, currently No. 8 on the ACC list, needs only 40 more to eclipse former Duke basketball star forward Kyle Singler's 2,392 at No. 7.
The Tar Heels will now gear up to host the SMU Mustangs (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
