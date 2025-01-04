Latest UNC Basketball Target Lists Tar Heels Among Most Active Suitors
Just a few days after landing a dream offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff, Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr. told On3's Joe Tipton that the Tar Heels are on the list of nine programs reaching out the most of late.
The others in that group are Rutgers, Alabama, Seton Hall, Kentucky, Syracuse, Kansas, Louisville, and Arkansas.
Rippey, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star and breakneck playmaker boasting almost 30 offers and counting, has jumped 10 spots since this time last year to his current ranking at No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. The admitted longtime Tar Heel enthusiast stacks up at No. 5 among point guards and No. 1 in New Jersey.
Thus far, Deron Rippey Jr. has visited Villanova, Rutgers, and Louisville, per Tipton.
Meanwhile, UNC basketball is in the mix for six other 2026 talents in Grayson High School (Ga.) guard Caleb Holt, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr., Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen, Millennium High School (Ariz.) forward Cameron Holmes, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) forward Cole Cloer, and Notre Dame High School (Calif.) forward Tyran Stokes.
All seven Tar Heel targets in the cycle check in among the top 30 on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.