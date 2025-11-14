UNC’s Second-Half Collapse Against UCLA Produces Three Telling Game Observations
LAS VEGAS — No. 3 UCLA (4-0) used a dominant second half to top No. 11 North Carolina (2-1) 78-60 in the WBCA Classic at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday night, handing the Tar Heels their first loss of the season.
Elina Aarnisalo led North Carolina with 13 points. Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey each added 11.
Here were my three observations from the game.
A Tale of Two Halves
In the first half, it was a back-and-forth game between Carolina and UCLA. The Bruins held a slight 35-34 lead going into the half. There were a total of five ties and 12 lead changes in the first half. However, the second half was a different story.
UCLA also outscored North Carolina 43-26 in the second half after a back-and-forth first half. The Bruins improved their field goal percentage from 47% in the first half to 59% in the second half, while the Tar Heels' percentage dropped from 39% to 30%.
Bullied in the Paint
One of the most striking things throughout the game was how thoroughly UCLA dominated Carolina in the paint—a fact that was obvious even before checking the stat sheet. The Bruins controlled the glass, outrebounding the Tar Heels 46-30, with four players hauling in at least eight boards apiece.
North Carolina, by contrast, saw only one player collect more than four rebounds. The disparity was just as clear offensively, as UCLA outscored UNC 46-22 in points in the paint, establishing a physical edge that lasted all night.
Lauren Betts paced No. 3 UCLA (3-0) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, notching a double-double. Kiki Rice matched the feat, finishing with 14 points and 10 boards, as the Bruins left little doubt about their presence in the paint.
UNC Proved It Belonged, It Just All Has to Come Together
The Tar Heels came up short, but the first half showed they can go toe-to-toe with college basketball's elite. Despite UCLA’s clear height advantage—a difference that ultimately decided the outcome—Carolina played with confidence and poise early, even outplaying the Bruins at times before the break.
There’s no doubt this team has the talent and potential to achieve its goals as the season progresses. While UCLA benefited from a seasoned, cohesive roster fresh off a Final Four appearance, North Carolina proved it is not far behind. Once the Tar Heels hit their stride and find the right formula, second halves like this one should become a rare occurrence.