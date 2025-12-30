What Will Decide North Carolina vs Florida State

We are finally here. Conference play has finally arrived in college basketball, and the North Carolina Tar Heels kickstart their ACC schedule against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Opening up the season with a 12-1 record is a massive accomplishment for the Tar Heels, who had assembled a completely re-worked roster this past offseason, with four transfers and two incoming freshmen. Not to mention, North Carolina lost Seth Trimble after the second game of the season, which led to the senior guard missing nine consecutive games.

Despite that, the Tar Heels ended the non-conference slate of their season with the aforementioned record and as the No. 12-ranked team in the country.

Back to the task at hand, let's take a look at some key factors heading into Tuesday's matchup between North Carolina and Florida State.

Rebounding

The Tar Heels will enter mostly every game with an advantage on the boards. However, that has not always translated to North Carolina maximizing that strength. There have been multiple games this season in which the Tar Heels have been beaten at their own game, which is controlling the boards.

North Carolina's head coach, Hubert Davis , has preached this message throughout the course of the season.

One of the things we want to be a great offensive rebounding team, and we want to be a great defensive rebounding team as well," Davis said. "And for them to have more offensive rebounds than us is not good, and for us to outrebound them only by three. And I talked about rebounding and how important it is for us to dominate points in the paint in regard to rebounding in that area, we did not, we did not play well."

"I'm so glad I can hammer this," Davis said. "One of the things I always tell them is that I'm not a big stats guy, but I will use them to confirm what I already know—and I keep telling them: this is who we are. We have got to get to the offensive glass. We have to get second-chance opportunities."

Transition Offense

This is an extension of the last factor, as the Tar Heels pride themselves on turning defense into offense, which is going to be their bread and butter this season.

For North Carolina to orchestrate that game plan, the frontcourt and Trimble's involvement and effectiveness on the boards will be monumental.

If the Tar Heels can string multiple defensive stops throughout the game, they will have an opportunity to literally run away with the win.

