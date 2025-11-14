Second-Half Defensive Breakdown, Paint Issues Sink UNC Against UCLA
LAS VEGAS — No. 3 UCLA used a dominant second half to top No. 11 North Carolina 78-60 in the WBCA Classic at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday night, handing the Tar Heels their first loss of the season.
Lauren Betts had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 UCLA (3-0), posting a double-double. Kiki Rice also finished with a double-double, tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The two biggest factors in this game were how much UCLA dominated Carolina (2-1) in the paint and the second half.
The Bruins outrebounded the Tar Heels 46-30 and had four players grab at least eight rebounds. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, had only one player manage more than four rebounds. UCLA also scored 46 points in the paint compared to UNC's 22, thanks in part to the Bruins' height advantage over Carolina.
UCLA also outscored North Carolina 43-26 in the second half after a back-and-forth first half. The Bruins improved their field goal percentage from 47% in the first half to 59% in the second half, while the Tar Heels' percentage dropped from 39% to 30%.
Elina Aarnisalo led North Carolina with 13 points. Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey each added 11.
1st Quarter
North Carolina took an early 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Aarniosolo led the team with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. Nivar added seven points, including two made three-point shots.
The key differences in the first quarter were three-point shooting and rebounding. Nivar's two three-pointers were the only successful attempts by either team. Despite the height difference, UNC outrebounded UCLA 12 to 9.
2nd Quarter
It was another back-and-forth quarter as both North Carolina and UCLA traded shots before the latter ultimately took a 35-34 lead going into the half. There were a total of five ties and 12 lead changes in the first half.
UCLA got the quarter going with a 10-2 run that was highlighted by three-pointers from Gianna Kneepkens and Angela Dugalic.
However, North Carolina would come storming back with a 9-0 run as that started with a Ciera Toomy three-pointer, two back-to-back baskets from Nyla Harris and a fast break layup from Nyla Brooks.
UCLA then went on an 8-0 run that saw the Bruins take a 30-28 lead with under a minute and a half to go in the half.
Both teams would trade three-pointers on their next three possessions before Clarisse Leger-Walker made a buzzer-beating layup for UCLA to take the lead going into the half.
North Carolina's leading scorer was Aarnisalo, who had eight points on 4-for-7 from the field.
Betts led UCLA with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Third Quarter
While the first two quarters were back-and-forth, the third quarter was the exact opposite as UCLA took a 58-46 lead at the end of the quarter.
UCLA made 10 of its 15 field attempts and went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. It also ended the quarter on a 12-2 run. The Bruins also controlled the glass as well as they outrenounded the Tar Heels 12 to 4.
North Carolina, on the other hand shot 5-for-15 from the field and 2-for-7 on three-point shots. A massive contributor to UCLA's extension of the lead was the fact that the Tar Heels did not score in the final 4:30 of the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
UCLA would continue with its efficient shooting as it shot 7-for-14 from the field. Rice shot 3-for-4 from the field with eight points.
UNC shot 5-for-18 (27.8%) from the field as its poor shooting continued into the fourth quarter. Lainey Grant and Toomey both had five points.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!