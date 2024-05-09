UNC Basketball Set to Enjoy 'The Clamps' Next Season
At No. 11 overall on the recently updated 247Sports 2024 Composite, Northwood High School (N.C.) five-star forward Drake Powell isn't the highest-ranked prize in the three-deep UNC basketball recruiting class. No, that title belongs to Our Saviour Lutheran School (N.Y.) five-star guard Ian Jackson at No. 8.
But as 247Sports' Travis Branham suggested this week in handing out a dozen superlatives to accompany the site's rankings update, Powell would be in the running for No. 1 among all his peers if judging solely by their defensive prowess. Branham labeled the 6-foot-6, 195-pound formidable force as "The Clamps" in the 2024 cycle and provided the following explanation:
"If you're looking for a stopper in the 2024 class, look no further than Drake Powell. [He] is a premier athlete with elite lateral quickness, long arms, a high motor, and the conditioning of a guy that never gets tired.
"He takes no possessions off on defense, will pick up full court and will make his opponent work hard for every bucket they get. Powell is disruptive and impactful with his blend of size, length, athleticism, and IQ. As he gets stronger, he should only continue to improve on the defensive end of the floor."
Of course, the Tar Heels are no stranger to versatile defenders capable of locking up foes at pretty much any position, at least in spurts. Former five-year UNC basketball wing, four-year full-time starter, and two-time All-ACC defender Leaky Black comes to mind.
Although Drake Powell is absent from most folks' projected starting fives for the Tar Heels next season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he earns a spot in the regular rotation from the get-go and receive his fair share of minutes based on his defensive acumen alone.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.