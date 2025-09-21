All Tar Heels

Seth Trimble Turns NIL Deal Into Ice Cream Brand Opportunity

Seth Trimble has won big with the help of NIL.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Seth Trimble became a UNC men's basketball player after the program's run to the national championship back in 2022. And perhaps then, he did expect to become a franchise owner of the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop on Franklin Street.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) is helped off the court by guard Seth Trimble (7) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels enter the 2025-2026 season with Trimble as a senior and someone who youdanger guys like freshmen Caleb Wilson, Derek Dixon, and Isaiah Denis can look up to learn the ropes about what basketball in Chapel Hill is all about.

  • "It's super cool," said Trimble about his Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop on Franklin Street. "It's more than a blessing to be able to call myself a franchise owner, especially in the position I am. I'm just trying my best to set my own path, be my own person, and, you know, set an example for athletes to come. As you know, the NIL life just keeps expanding and keeps growing, and more opportunities keep coming just for players like me."
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
  • "But it's just something I've always thought about," Trimble said. "I've always wanted to be more than a basketball player. And the idea of entrepreneurship has always been in my head. My parents have set, you know, a great way for me, and they've set a great path for me just to follow."
  • "And I had the opportunity just a few months ago, it started, you know, to be in talks with Ben and Jerry's on Franklin Street. So the opportunity came about, sat down with my parents, and, you know, we were all super excited and invested in it. So we jumped on it."
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NIL has changed the game for players at the college level, just look at Wilson's mult-million dollar shoe deal with New Balance — way before playing a single minute as a collegiate athlete.

Trimble’s Role Expands in His Last Orbit in Chapel Hill

Trimble's role has expanded each year, and more than ever, being the familiar face around the program and to the media, he looks to serve more ball-handling duties on the court (after clips online and hearing Arizona transfer big man Henri Veesaar speak about his passing skills). The high-flying dunker and the younger brother of former Tar Heel J.P. Tokoto, Trimble will not have a bigger role off the court as a franchisee owner, but on the parquet, too.

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots a jumper against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels look good when printing out its roster on paper, but the team needs to form on-court chemistry and it all begins on Monday, November 3 against Central Arkansas on opening night inside the Dean Dome.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.

